Covid Live Updates: 200,000 Americans Test Positive Each Day as the National Case Tally Nears 15 Million

More than 200,000 Americans are testing positive for the coronavirus every day on average, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, as the national infection total inches toward 15 million. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned Monday that the country is likely to see a Thanksgiving-related spike in Covid cases and hospitalizations in another week or so, in the middle of Hanukkah and just ahead of Christmas.

Global cases: More than 67.7 million

Global deaths: At least 1.54 million

U.S. cases: More than 14.95 million

U.S. deaths: At least 283,746

FDA finds no safety concerns in Pfizer vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found no safety concerns with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, according to a briefing document circulated ahead of Thursday's agency meeting to discuss the drug, CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace reports.

The document also said the data submitted for review was consistent with agency guidelines, apparently clearing the way for an emergency use approval in a matter of days.

The U.K. began administering the first shots of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine on Tuesday, after approving the drug for use last week.

Strong housing market can get even stronger, says Redfin CEO

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman told CNBC the strong U.S. housing market could get even stronger in the coming months if more homes go up for sale.

"Today, we are definitely inventory-constrained. There aren't enough homes for people to buy," Kelman said Monday on "Closing Bell."

However, Kelman said, "if we see people get more comfortable letting others into their home, we're going to see more inventory on the market, and that's what will drive sales volume."

While Kelman acknowledged the housing market can't stay this hot forever, he said he continues to be surprised by the pandemic boom. "Every week I think it can't get crazier, it gets crazier," he said.

Dr. Vin Gupta says U.S. needs 'all hands on deck' in response to rising Covid cases

Everyone in the U.S. should have a "disaster mindset" over the next two months in response to rising coronavirus cases, according to Dr. Vin Gupta, an intensive-care unit and lung doctor.

"Doctors in the reserves, U.S. Air Force Reserves, we haven't leveraged all of our capabilities, we should be deploying those resources — military, national guard, you name it, disaster credentials for anybody who's trained appropriately in ICU medicine," Gupta said Monday on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith," CNBC's Emily DeCiccio reports.

"We need all hands on deck here," added the professor at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said Monday evening.

Gupta, who also serves as an NBC medical contributor, said additional measures need to be taken to reduce coronavirus spread, such as minimizing travel and forgoing indoor dining.

"I think these are, unfortunately, the parameters we have to abide by," Gupta said. "Do I think they're Draconian? I think they're common sense, and I think if we can keep to those things, we'll be able to mitigate transmission until vaccines get deployed in the near-term horizon."

Florida authorities raid home of ex-official who said she was ousted over Covid data

Florida authorities on Monday raided the home of Rebekah Jones, a former state official who claims she was ousted this year for refusing to censor the state's coronavirus numbers, NBC News reports.

In a search warrant, an investigator said someone at Jones' home, using her email address, illegally gained access to a state-run communications system and sent a group text telling people that it was "time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead," according to NBC News.

"You know this is wrong," the text said, according to the warrant. "You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late."

Jones posted a video of the raid and said state police "pointed a gun in my face" and "they pointed guns at my kids."

