Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Average Daily Deaths Top 1,500 as Cases Show the Earliest Signs of Improvement

New Covid-19 infection levels in the U.S. are showing the earliest signs of improvement. The national seven-day average of daily new infections now stands at 172,118 as of Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That's an all-time record, but only 11% higher than the prior week. Average daily new infections had been posting roughly 30% weekly growth before beginning to taper off late last week. It's possible rising demand for Covid tests ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday is slowing turnaround and reporting, but for the moment new case tallies appear to be slowing.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 59.34 million

Global deaths: At least 1.39 million

U.S. cases: More than 12.42 million

U.S. deaths: At least 257,707

Dick's Sporting Goods saw quarterly same-store sales growth of more than 23% as the retailer continued to benefit from consumers buying more workout gear, sporting goods and outdoor equipment, reports CNBC's Lauren Thomas.

Dick's Sporting Goods has focused on driving sales online and encouraging shoppers to use its in-store pickup option for e-commerce purchases. Its e-commerce sales surged 95% during the third quarter and online sales accounted for roughly 21% of the quarter's total net sales, up from 13% a year earlier.

The company also has seen its costs boosted by the pandemic. In the latest period, it incurred $48 million in costs for safety measures and additional employee compensation.

—Melodie Warner

Russia has said that its Covid vaccine will be cheaper than its rivals and that it aims to produce 1 billion doses in 2021.

"The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets will be less than $10," Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) said. Russia's coronavirus vaccine requires two doses.

"Thus, Sputnik V will be two or more times cheaper than foreign vaccines based on mRNA technology with similar efficacy rates. For Russian citizens, vaccination with Sputnik V will be free of charge," RDIF added.

The statement appears to be referring to vaccine candidates from Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna, which are made from messenger RNA, or mRNA. Both have reported high efficacy rates of their vaccines in late-stage trials over the last couple of weeks.

—Holly Ellyatt

As Covid cases spike in the United States, CNBC's Meg Tirrell reports Covid-19 testing turnaround times have shown little improvement since the summer.

"We've gone from atrocious to just plain mediocre. So I guess that's an improvement," said Dr. Ashish Jia, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, about test turnaround times.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. daily Covid deaths, as a seven-day average, topped 1,500 on Sunday and Monday each for the first time since May. It's a dramatic resurgence from the country's relative pandemic lows of roughly 500 average daily deaths in early July.

Cases have been spiking across most of the country as pandemic fatigue takes hold and major holidays approach. Hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind cases by two weeks because of the virus's 14-day incubation period, meaning deaths could continue to rise, even if states successfully slow the spread through revamped public safety measures.

—Sara Salinas

Travelers arriving in the U.K. will be able to cut their quarantine period from 14 to five days starting next month if they test negative for the coronavirus.

The U.K.'s compulsory quarantine of 14 days upon arrival has been harshly criticized by airlines and airport operators since the first lockdown was lifted back in May.

Passengers will have to book the test from a provider on a government's list before arriving in the U.K. and they will have to pay for their own test. The tests could cost between £65 and £120 (between $86 and $160). The results could take up to 48 hours, according to the BBC.

—Silvia Amaro

