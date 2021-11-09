COP26 Climate Summit Switches Focus to Science and Innovation

Follow our live coverage below, all times are in Eastern Time.

International lawmakers, business leaders and activists are convening in Glasgow, U.K. on Tuesday in the final week of the COP26 climate summit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Delegates have been asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.

3:00a.m.: Meet the youth activists fighting for climate action at COP26

Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Youth activists on the frontlines of the climate crisis have come to the COP26 summit to push for an end to inaction, urging politicians and business leaders to do all they can to meet the crucial goal of capping global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through the rainy streets of Glasgow, Scotland over the weekend to demand the urgent measures necessary to tackle the climate emergency.

Placards bearing slogans such as "COP26 Act Now!" and "We Need Action Not Promises" were held up through the city center as many chanted "system change, not climate change." Just a bus ride away talks at the summit continued behind closed doors.

Read the whole story here.

— Sam Meredith

2:20 a.m.: A recap of Monday's highlights

Phil Noble | Reuters

Monday's main program was focused on the loss and damage caused by global warming and how countries can adapt to climate change.|



One of the highlights for many attendants was former U.S. President Barack Obama's speech to delegates in which he warned that "when it comes to climate, time really is running out."



Obama, who was president when the U.S. endorsed the 2015 Paris Agreement that his predecessor Donald Trump later withdrew the U.S. from, warned that "we have not done nearly enough to address this crisis, we are going to have to do more." He said that both individually and collectively, we are falling short in tackling climate change.



There is still much work to be done at the summit. Delegates still need to iron out a plan to contain global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and there is not yet any clear indication that this is going to happen.



— Holly Ellyatt

1:58 a.m.: What's on Tuesday's agenda?

Tuesday's main focus is on science and innovation that are critical to limiting climate change.

'Science and Innovation Day' at COP26 is expected to see the announcement of new initiatives backed by global coalitions of nations, businesses and scientists.

The U.K. government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance will underline the critical role of science and innovation in enabling every country to access the tools it needs to immediately reduce emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement temperature targets.

A coalition of 23 governments (covering 95% of global public investment in clean technology, research and development) will announce four new 'innovation missions' in which countries will work together to accelerate the development of clean technologies for cities, industry, carbon dioxide removal, and the production of renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials, the U.K. government said in a statement.

Progressing gender equality and the full and meaningful participation of women and girls in climate action is also another topic being discussed on Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt