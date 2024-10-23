Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, as higher prices offset sluggish demand

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Vintage Coca-Cola bottles are seen in a shop window in Manhattan, New York City, on July 15, 2024.
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Coca-Cola posted earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
  • Higher prices helped to offset sluggish demand for beverages.
  • Coke said it now expects organic revenue growth of about 10% this year, the high end of its previous range.

Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, thanks to a boost from higher prices that offset sluggish demand.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Earnings per share: 77 cents adjusted vs. 74 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.95 billion adjusted vs. $11.60 billion expected

Coke reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.85 billion, or 66 cents per share, down from $3.09 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

Money Report

News 8 mins ago

Chinese smartphone companies tout AI features ahead of Apple Intelligence launch

News 15 mins ago

If you can answer ‘yes' to these 6 questions, you're more successful than you think

Adjusted net sales of $11.95 billion were roughly flat from a year earlier. Coke's organic revenue, which strips out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency, climbed 9% during the quarter.

For 2024, Coke now expects organic revenue growth of roughly 10%, on the high end of its prior range of 9% to 10%. The company reiterated its projection that comparable earnings per share will rise 5% to 6%.

Coke will provide its full 2025 outlook when it reports fourth-quarter earnings, but the company is already expecting currency to hurt its results next year. Coke is projecting a low-single digit headwind for comparable revenue and a mid-single digit headwind for earnings per share.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us