CNBC Special Podcast: China's Corporate Spy War

CNBC Documentaries examines the case of a Chinese government spy who tried to steal trade secrets from some of America's biggest companies, including GE, Boeing and Honeywell. Correspondent Eamon Javers talks with prosecutors, intelligence experts and government officials, including the Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray — all of whom say the case is an example of China's desire to dominate global markets through any means necessary, including stealing technology from the heart of corporate America. In this special podcast series, Javers explores the shadowy world of spies and the industrial battle space that has millions of U.S. jobs on the line. "China's Corporate Spy War" originally aired on CNBC in June 2023. To watch China's Corporate Spy War and other CNBC Documentaries go to: https://www.cnbc.com/documentaries/
Part 1:
Follow and Listen
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Money Report
Part 2:
Follow and Listen
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
iHeartRadio
Part 3:
Follow and Listen