CNBC Daily Open: Impeachments are not new to South Korea — and its markets

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

Impeachment motion filed against South Korea's president

South Korea's parliament has formally introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his shock announcement — and subsequent reversal — of martial law, but his People's Power Party has vowed to oppose the move. The opposition Democratic Party holds a majority in the country's 300 seat parliament, but needs eight PPP lawmakers to cross the aisle for achieving the two-thirds supermajority needed for the impeachment.

French government topples after no confidence vote

France's government has been toppled in a vote of no confidence on Wednesday. A total of 331 lawmakers from both the leftwing New Popular Front alliance and the far-right National Rally supported a no-confidence motion in the country's lower house, far exceeding the 288 votes needed to pass the motion. This means Prime Minister Michel Barnier will be forced to tender his resignation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

U.S. markets hit fresh records

All three major U.S. indexes closed at record highs Wednesday, with tech shares leading the charge following strong reports from Salesforce and Marvell Technology. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.69% and closed above the 45,000 mark for the first time, at 45,014.04. The S&P 500 rose 0.61% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3% to end at 6,086.49 and 19,735.12 respectively.

Powell not worried about Fed losing independence

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he isn't worried President-elect Donald Trump will try to politicize the central bank once he takes office in January. His comments come amid reports that Trump may try to undermine Powell's authority. However, Powell said there are safeguards in congressional legislation that will help preserve the Fed from political influences.

[PRO] UBS and others think it's time to short the dollar

The U.S. dollar has surged since September, but some financial institutions are suggesting investors should bet against further strength in the greenback. Investment bank UBS, for instance, has warned investors not to chase the dollar's recent gains.

The bottom line

It was the summer of 2016. Protests were being held at Ewha Womans University, one of Seoul's most prestigious universities and the country's top women's college, over the school administration's plan to introduce a new degree program.

Their protests would set off a series of events leading to the impeachment and removal of then South Korean President Park Geun-hye in March 2017.

Eight years later, another South Korean president is on the verge of impeachment. But unlike 2016, the backlash from the South Korean public and lawmakers was swift this time.

Articles of impeachment have been introduced by opposition parties against President Yoon Seok Yeol barely 48 hours after his martial law flip-flop and subsequent reversal of martial law.

Just hours following the announcement, South Koreans saw scenes of parliamentary staffers attempting to bar armed troops from the country's parliament using fire extinguishers; protesters clashing with police; and even a livestreamed video of opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung climbing over a parliament fence to reach the National Assembly.

Given the political chaos, is South Korea still investible?

Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and EM equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, told CNBC that even if one keeps aside the turmoil in the government, South Korea's economy is "not that well positioned in a global economic slowdown," and that the semiconductor and auto sectors, which are key industries in the country, are facing a potential downturn worldwide.

However, others were more upbeat. "New reports are now suggesting that Yoon will be impeached or resign fairly quickly, which might help investors further draw a line under the affair," said Thomas Mathews, head of markets for Asia Pacific at Capital Economics.

Mathews also added that impeachments are not unfamiliar to South Korea – and that equities fared quite well during Park's impeachment in 2016, despite numerous protest rallies in Seoul and other parts of the country.