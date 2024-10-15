Money Report

Citigroup earnings top estimates, boosted by investment banking

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

The Citibank building in Canada Square at the heart of Canary Wharf financial district in London on May 7, 2024.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

Citigroup reported third-quarter results before the opening bell on Tuesday that topped Wall Street expectations, with growth in investment banking and wealth management. However, the bank set aside more money to offset potential loan losses.

Shares of the bank were up 2% in premarket trading Tuesday.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting:

  • Earnings per share: $1.51, vs. $1.31 estimate
  • Revenue: $20.32 billion, vs. $19.84 billion estimate
Citigroup's banking division reported 18% gain in revenue year over year, led by a 31% gain in its investment banking arm. Wealth revenue rose 9%.

Net income fell to $3.2 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $3.5 billion, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier. Earnings were hurt by a higher cost of credit, including a net build of $315 million in Citi's allowance for credit losses.

On the markets side, equity markets revenue rose 32% year over year, but fixed income revenue dipped 6%.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser took over in March 2021 and has focused on slimming down the bank during her tenure. That includes reducing Citigroup's global presence and laying off workers. Investors will be looking for updates on Fraser's turnaround plan during the analyst call later Tuesday morning.

"This quarter contains multiple proof points that we are moving in the right direction and that our strategy is gaining traction, including positive operating leverage for each of our businesses, share gains and fee growth," Fraser said in the earnings release.

The CEO also said that the bank was on track to hit its full-year targets for expenses and revenue.

Shares of Citigroup were up more than 28% year to date through Monday, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the financial sector.

