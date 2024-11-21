Citadel's Ken Griffin says Trump's tariffs could lead to crony capitalism

"I am gravely concerned that the rise of tariffs puts us on a slippery slope towards crony capitalism," billionaire investor Ken Griffin said at the Economic Club of New York.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin issued a warning against the steep tariffs President-elect Donald Trump vowed to implement, saying crony capitalism could be a consequence.

"I am gravely concerned that the rise of tariffs puts us on a slippery slope towards crony capitalism," the billionaire investor said Thursday at the Economic Club of New York.

The Citadel founder said domestic companies could enjoy a short-term benefit of having their competitors taken away. Longer term, however, it does more harm to corporate America and the economy as companies lose competitiveness and productivity, he said.

Crony capitalism is an economic system marked by close, mutually advantageous relationships between business leaders and government officials.

"Those same companies that enjoy that momentary sugar rush of having their competitors removed from the battlefield soon become complacent, soon take for granted their newfound economic superiority, and frankly, they become less competitive on both the world stage and less competitive at meeting the needs of the American consumer," Griffin said at the event.

Trump made universal tariffs a core tenet of his economic campaign pitch, floating a 20% levy on all imports from all countries with a specifically harsh 60% rate for Chinese goods.

The protectionist trade policy could make production of goods more expensive and raise consumer prices, just as the world recovers from pandemic-era inflation spikes.

"Now you're going to find the halls of Washington really filled with the special interest groups and the lobbyists as people look for continued higher and higher tariffs to keep away foreign competition, and to protect inefficient American businesses that have failed to meet the needs of the American consumer," Griffin said.

At the same event, Griffin also said he's not focused on taking Citadel Securities public in the foreseeable future. Citadel is a market maker founded by Griffin in 2002.

"We're focused on building the business, on investing in our future. And we do believe that there are benefits to being private during this period of very, very rapid growth," he said.