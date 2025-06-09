Chipotle to launch Adobo Ranch dip after sluggish start to the year

Chipotle is launching Adobo Ranch, its first dip since introducing queso blanco in 2020.

The burrito chain's sales have struggled this year as diners pull back their restaurant spending.

Ranch has overtaken ketchup in popularity, based on U.S. retail sales data from NIQ.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hoping that Americans' love for ranch will boost its sales.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On June 17, the burrito chain is launching Adobo Ranch, a spicier take on the iconic condiment that has transcended salads to adorn pizza, chicken wings and chips. The menu item is Chipotle's first new dip since queso blanco, which launched in 2020.

The debut comes as Chipotle tries to recover from a rough start to the year. In the first quarter, the company reported its first same-store sales decline since 2020. Executives cited a pullback from consumers who had become more concerned about the economy.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The company also lowered the top end of its outlook for full-year same-store sales growth and said traffic wouldn't grow until the second half of the year.

Shares of Chipotle have fallen 12% this year, dragging its market cap down to $71 billion.

But Adobo Ranch could help to boost the company's sales if it draws cautious diners back to the chain's restaurants.

The dipping sauce is made with adobo peppers, sour cream and herbs and spices, according to the company. Adding Adobo Ranch to an order will cost an extra 75 cents.

Ranch outsells ketchup, although NIQ retail sales data shows that mayo still holds the top spot as the favorite condiment of U.S. consumers.