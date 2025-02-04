Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Chipotle downplays looming Trump tariffs, says only half of its avocados are from Mexico

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Boxes of avocados are seen at the Central de Abastos market in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on January 31, 2025. 
Ulises Ruiz | Afp | Getty Images
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill does not expect a major disruption from President Donald Trump's potential tariffs on Mexico, and said it only sources about half of its avocados from Mexico.
  • If Trump goes ahead with his plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, in addition to 10% duties on Chinese goods, Chipotle expects to see its cost of sales rise by 60 basis points, or 0.6 percentage points.
  • In recent years, the burrito chain has taken steps to buy more of its avocados outside of Mexico, CEO Scott Boatwright said.

Chipotle Mexican Grill said Tuesday that it does not expect costs to rise much if tariffs on key imported ingredients go into effect next month, noting that only about half of its avocados come from Mexico.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A day earlier, President Donald Trump paused his plans for 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports. If implemented after the one-month suspension, imports like avocados and beef would be more expensive for restaurants, which would likely try to pass on the increased cost to their diners.

But Chipotle executives shook off the tariff fears during the company's earnings conference call on Tuesday. If tariffs aimed at Mexico, Canada and China all go into effect, Chipotle expects that its cost of sales would rise about 60 basis points, or 0.6 percentage points, according to CFO Adam Rymer.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Chipotle only sources about 2% of its sales from Mexico, importing produce like avocados, tomatoes, limes and peppers, Rymer said.

In fact, while Mexico supplies roughly 90% of the avocados eaten in the U.S., Chipotle buys about half of its avocado supply from Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic, according to CEO Scott Boatwright. In recent years, Chipotle has taken steps to buy more of its avocados outside of Mexico, he told analysts.

Looking beyond Chipotle's guacamole supply, less than 0.5% of Chipotle's sales are sourced from Canada and China. Trump has already imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

Money Report

News 23 mins ago

Match appoints Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff as CEO

News 44 mins ago

These are the 10 most affordable U.S. metros for renters—including one in-demand Texas city in the No. 1 spot

In recent quarters, Chipotle has shown that it has pricing power, even as diners become more value-conscious.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported same-store sales growth of 5.4%, fueled by a traffic increase of 4%. Chipotle's earnings topped Wall Street estimates, but a conservative forecast for its same-store sales growth sent shares down 5% in extended trading.

The outlook did not include the impact of any tariffs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us