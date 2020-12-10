Money Report

Donald Trump

Chinese Embassy Blames Hackers for Retweet of Trump's Claim That Democrats Cheated in Election

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the Democrats cheated in the U.S. election in a Tweet on Wednesday.
  • The Chinese embassy in the U.S. retweeted Trump's baseless claim.
  • The Chinese embassy later said the retweet was a result of hackers and it did not retweet Trump's election fraud claim.

The Chinese embassy in the U.S. said its Twitter account was hacked after it retweeted a baseless claim from President Donald Trump that the Democrats cheated in the election.

"If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn't the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?," Trump tweeted on Wednesday, without any evidence.

The Chinese embassy then retweeted it in a moment captured by one Reuters reporter.

The Chinese embassy claims it was hacked saying that it did not retweet anything on Wednesday.

Twitter had put a label on Trump's initial tweet saying: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

The social media company has been putting labels on tweets to prevent the spread of misleading information. Trump's tweets have been slapped with various labels on several occasions.

The U.S. president has repeatedly made unproven claims about voter and election fraud since he lost the election to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden last month.

On Wednesday, Trump filed a motion to join Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's long-shot effort to have the Supreme Court effectively reverse Biden's win.

