Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
China

China's Latest Move to Tighten Crypto Regulation Is Not New, Says HSBC

By Sumathi Bala, CNBC

Budrul Chukrut | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • China's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC.
  • His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.
  • Bobby Lee, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency wallet Ballet, expects bitcoin to rally in the coming months.

China's latest move to tighten cryptocurrency regulation is not a "new development," according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"There's been some messaging there for some time. This is not a new development, as far as I'm concerned, they've been more cautious on cryptocurrencies," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

Money Report

coronavirus 23 mins ago

Treasury Yields Drift Lower to Start the Week

Business 2 hours ago

This $68 Billion Australian City Wants to Become the Next Silicon Valley

He added that Beijing's recent attempt is not in direct conflict with the country's intent to launch its own digital yuan, the so-called the Central Bank digital currency (CBDC) which aims to replace some cash in circulation. 

"I don't think there's necessarily a conflict with the e-CNY whenever it will be launched, it's a very different digital currency, so to speak," he said, using an abbreviation for the electronic Chinese yuan.

"I think there's probably other issues right now — the degree of speculation, volatility and what does that mean in terms of the environment. These issues may have dominated their thinking lately."

Deutsche Bank says bitcoin's gone from 'trendy to tacky.' Here's what it expects to happen next

Coinbase is now a top 10 holding for the Ark Innovation ETF after Cathie Wood's buying this week

Avoid crypto and 'meme stocks' and buy these instead, hedge fund manager says

His comments came after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.

The statement said it was necessary to "crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field."

Bitcoin's price tumbled further following the statement, at the end of a volatile week. The cryptocurrency continued its sell-off on Sunday, and was trading at $35,040.30 at 1:49am E.T. — or 5.17% lower, according to Coindesk.

China's current move isn't new. The country's crackdown on cryptocurrencies gathered pace in 2017 when regulators closed the country's bitcoin exchanges.

Bitcoin set to rally?

Bobby Lee, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency wallet Ballet, doesn't think that bitcoin will continue to tank despite Chinese regulatory pressure. In fact, he expects the cryptocurrency to surge in the coming months.

"It wouldn't be a surprise that we see (bitcoin) rally again after we settled down from this current levels. We could very well go a $100, 000 or even higher by the summer or fall," he said.

He also expects Chinese regulatory pressure to ease off — just like what happened in four years ago.

"Back in 2017, the highest pressure was probably in September, that's when China announced the closure of many exchanges operating in the China market," said Lee, who was previously the co-founder and CEO of BTC China — China's first bitcoin exchange.

"And of course, people recall from history that after the fall, bitcoin rallied to an all-time high of $20,000 — increase over five times in price," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ChinaTechnologyCryptocurrency
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us