China to impose retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian products as trade war heats up

China on Saturday announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes and peas, adding that a 25% levy would be placed on aquatic products and pork originating in Canada.

The measures are scheduled to come into force from March 20, according to a statement from China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

It is the latest in a series of tariff announcements by the U.S., China, Canada and Mexico in recent months.

The measures come amid a brewing global trade war, following several tariff announcements by the U.S., China, Canada and Mexico in recent months.

Canada imposed 100% import tariffs on Chinese-made EVs from Oct. 1 last year, following in the footsteps of the U.S. and the European Union over concerns related to unfair competition.

Ottawa also applied a 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminum products from China, which came into effect from Oct. 15.

"Canada's unilateral imposition of tariffs disregards objective facts and World Trade Organization rules, is a typical trade protectionist practice, constitutes a discriminatory measure against China, seriously infringes on China's legitimate rights and interests, and undermines China-Canada economic and trade relations," China's customs authorities said in a statement on a Saturday, according to a Google translation.