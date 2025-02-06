Money Report

China says will protect its own interests in face of U.S. ‘bullying'

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • China has toughened its tone following the Trump administration's opening salvo of trade tariffs.
  • "In the face of one-sided acts of bullying, [China] will definitely take necessary measures to firmly protect its own rights and interests," Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yongqian told reporters Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.
  • Beijing's official commentary previously emphasized the willingness to negotiate.
BEIJING — China has toughened its tone following the Trump administration's opening salvo of trade tariffs.

"In the face of one-sided acts of bullying, [China] will definitely take necessary measures to firmly protect its own rights and interests," Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yongqian told reporters Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.

She added that China would not provoke trade disputes and remained ready to resolve problems through discussions. Beijing's official commentary previously emphasized the willingness to negotiate.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lin Jian struck conveyed a similar mood on Wednesday.

"China firmly deplores and opposes the move of the U.S. to levy a 10 percent additional tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of the fentanyl issue," he said, according to an official English translation. "The measures China has taken are what's needed for safeguarding our legitimate rights and interests."

CNBC has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

The official remarks came just days after the U.S. announced 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, to which the Chinese side on Tuesday retaliated with its own duties of up to 15% on U.S. liquefied natural gas and select products, starting Feb. 10.

The U.S. also halted a so-called de minimis exemption, making it more expensive for Chinese e-commerce merchants to ship products directly to U.S. consumers.

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He on Thursday urged the U.S. to create a "fair and predictable" environment for cross-border e-commerce.

