China says it's willing to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl

BEIJING — China is willing to do more to address White House concerns about illicit fentanyl trade, but it will be "a different thing" if ongoing debate over the drug facilitates more U.S. tariffs on the world's second largest economy, an official from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters Wednesday.

Washington should have "said a big thank you" to China on what it has done to restrict fentanyl trade in the U.S., the official said via an official English translation, claiming the White House did not appreciate the effort and instead raised duties on Chinese goods twice this year over the drug.

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on Chinese goods by 20% on the basis of the country's alleged role in the U.S. fentanyl crisis. The addictive drug, precursors to which are mostly produced in China and Mexico, has led to tens of thousands of overdose deaths each year in the U.S.

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Earlier this month, the Chinese government published a white paper to publicize its efforts to curtail the production and export of fentanyl precursors over the last few years. The official did not respond directly to a question on whether China would stop its recent efforts to restrict such trade.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. and China had said fentanyl was one of the few areas in which the two countries could cooperate. Both sides held dedicated talks in Beijing last year on the topic.

Trump indicated earlier this year that he could also use tariffs as a way to pressure China into forcing Beijing-based ByteDance to sell TikTok, which is running against an early April deadline to remain available in the U.S.

Trump had emphasized tariffs as a way to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China during his first presidency. Just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two sides reached a "Phase One" trade agreement requiring Beijing to increase its purchases of U.S. goods. U.S. data shows that the trade deficit with China narrowed to $295.4 billion in 2024, from $346.83 billion in 2016, just ahead of Trump's first mandate.

But differences on trade have continued since the January start of the White House leader's second mandate. The average effective U.S. tariff rate on Chinese goods is now set to hit 33%, up from around 13% before Trump began his latest term, according to estimates from Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu.

Beijing has responded to the latest U.S. tariffs with targeted duties on energy and agriculture products, while tightening restrictions on exports of critical minerals that the U.S. needs. China's Ministry of Commerce has also added several U.S. companies, mostly in aerospace or defense, to lists that limit their ability to do business with China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said Wednesday that China's countermeasures were "legitimate actions" to protect its own interests.

Allianz estimates the additional 20% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would hit China's GDP growth by 0.6 percentage points this year and next. But the firm still expects the Chinese economy to grow by 4.6% this year and 4.2% in 2026, based on the assumption that stimulus can mitigate the tariff impact.

"I would tend to say the retaliation is not so strong, maybe leaving room for negotiations," Francoise Huang, senior economist for Asia-Pacific and global trade at Allianz Trade, said in a CNBC interview last week.