China to levy additional tariffs of up to 15% on select U.S. imports starting Feb. 10

China's finance ministry said Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of 15% on coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S. and 10% higher duties on crude oil, farm equipment and certain cars, starting Feb. 10.

The tariffs announcement comes as the additional blanket 10% U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports came into effect on Tuesday.

China reiterated that the 10% additional tariff that U.S. President Donald Trump has levied on Chinese goods "seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," according to a CNBC translation of the statement in Chinese.

In a separate statement Tuesday, Chinese commerce ministry and customs officials announced to impose export controls on items related to tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum and ruthenium.

