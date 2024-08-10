Celine Dion slams Trump campaign for ‘unauthorized usage' of ‘Titanic' song ‘My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion bashed Donald Trump for using her song "My Heart Will Go On" at his campaign rally without her permission or endorsement.

"...And really, THAT song?" Dion's management team quipped, spurring mocking social media posts about the Trump campaign using music from a movie about a sinking ship.

Trump used the song during his Montana rally on Friday.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the singer's management team said in a statement, which she posted to her X account.

Dion's management and Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. became aware of the campaign's using the song on Saturday, according to the statement.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump used the song as an interlude at his rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday where he repeatedly went after his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been gaining on him in the polls.

Harris has been using Beyoncé's song "Freedom" during her campaign rallies, which the pop star reportedly gave the vice president permission to use.