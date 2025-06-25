Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

CDC vaccine panel holds first meeting since RFK Jr. put immunization critics in place

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tami Chappell | Reuters
  • A crucial government panel of vaccine advisors will hold its first meeting since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed several vaccine critics to the group. 
  • Kennedy removed and replaced members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • It is unclear how Kennedy's new members, including Dr. Robert Malone, will affect the panel's vaccine recommendations.

A crucial government panel of vaccine advisors is holding its first meeting Wednesday since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed several vaccine critics to the group. 

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Earlier this month, Kennedy in a stunning step removed and replaced all members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The group reviews vaccine data and makes recommendations that determine who is eligible for shots and whether insurers should cover them, among other efforts.

It is unclear how Kennedy's new members, given some of their skepticism of immunizations, will affect vaccine policy and availability in the U.S. 

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Vaccines are not all good or bad," Dr. Martin Kulldorff, the new ACIP chair, said in opening remarks.

"If you think that all vaccines are safe and effective and want them all, or if you think that all vaccines are dangerous and don't want any of them, then you don't have much use for us. You already know what you want," said Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist who questioned lockdowns and other public health measures early in the Covid-19 pandemic.

"But if you wish to know which vaccines are suitable for you and your children and at what ages, then we will provide you with evidence-based recommendations," he added.

Money Report

News 34 mins ago

Sales of new homes tanked in May, pushing supply up to a 3-year high

News 49 mins ago

Blockchain-driven platform to mimic stock trading, allowing users to buy shares of SpaceX, other hot private companies

During a full-day meeting Wednesday in Atlanta, the panel will evaluate data on Covid-19 vaccines and RSV shots, with a vote on recommendations for the latter. The group will convene again on Thursday to review data on shots for the flu and other diseases. 

The CDC director has to sign off on those recommendations for them to become official policy.

ACIP members are independent medical and public experts who make recommendations based on rigorous scientific review and evidence. But Kennedy's eight new members include some well-known vaccine critics, such as Dr. Robert Malone.

Malone bills himself as having played a key role in the creation of mRNA vaccines, but has gained a large following for making baseless and disproven claims about Covid-19 shots. 

Another new member, Retsef Levi, has pushed to stop giving mRNA vaccines, falsely claiming in a post on X that they cause "serious harm including death, especially among young people."

Another member, Vicky Pebsworth, is a nurse on the board of The National Vaccine Information Center. That organization has been widely criticized as a leading source of misinformation and fearmongering about immunization.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Pebsworth revealed that she owns stock and health-care sector funds that include vaccine manufacturers. But she said her holdings are under the amount the government considers to be a conflict of interest, allowing her to participate in the ACIP meeting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us