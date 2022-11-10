Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cathie Wood's Innovation ETF Surges 13%, on Track for Its Best Day Ever

By Yun Li,CNBC

Lauren Justice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF staged a dramatic relief rally Thursday on the back of an easing inflation reading. The fund is on track to post its best day ever.

The exchange-traded fund, with $6.9 billion assets under management, jumped more than 13% to hit an intraday high of $37.02, on pace to post its biggest daily pop since its inception in 2014.

ARKK's biggest holding Zoom Video popped about 12%, while Tesla jumped nearly 7%. Roku advanced more than 11%. Teladoc climbed 12%. Unity, Invitae and Pacific Biosciences all traded up over 20% so far Thursday.

As of midday, more than 28 million shares of ARKK have changed hands, already surpassing its 30-day average volume of about 25 million.

Wood's disruptive darlings have been hurt particularly hard this year as rising rates made growth names unappealing. These stocks could see a big rebound if easing price pressures lead the Federal Reserve to dial back its aggressive tightening efforts.

The innovation investor has been calling deflation for some time, betting the high prices were caused by temporary Covid-related supply issue. Wood said recently that her conviction in deflation has increased, and Thursday's report could signal that the trend has started to go in her direction.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Unvaccinated Infants Were Hospitalized With Covid More This Summer Than Most Age Groups, CDC Says

news 20 mins ago

Insana: The Manic Speculation Behind the Fall of FTX Is as Old as the Markets Themselves

She told investors in a webinar Tuesday that inflation will be influenced by companies slashing prices due to inventory excess heading into the holiday season.

ARKK, managed solely by Wood, is still down 61% this year. The innovation investor just doubled down on a slew of her favorite stocks this week, unfazed by the turmoil in many of these names.

Wood snapped up shares of six companies Wednesday, including adding to some of her largest holdings Zoom Video and Tesla. The popular investor has been adding to her Coinbase stake for two straight days, even amid the potential collapse of popular crypto exchange FTX.

Tesla, ARKK's second biggest holding, is still down more than 16% in November alone as Elon Musk rushed to sell billions of dollars worth of stock to help fund his acquisition of Twitter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us