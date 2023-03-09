Career Expert Suzy Welch: Use These Tips to Recession-Proof Your Job and Avoid Getting Laid Off

Several large companies have announced significant job cuts in recent months: Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies collectively laid off more than 70,000 employees in the last year and there are no signs of that trend slowing down.

Given current economic conditions and a potential looming recession, experts say more layoffs are imminent, if not expected. But regardless of your age, job, industry and other personal circumstances, there are things you can do at work to prevent yourself from being the next person to receive a pink slip.

Career expert Suzy Welch has tips for employees who want to do everything they can to avoid being laid off from their job.

Watch this video to learn what you can do.