Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Buy These 4 Off-Price Retailer Stocks to Take Advantage of Inventory Gluts, Jim Cramer Says

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Mario Anzuoni | Reuters
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered a list of off-price retailer stocks investors should have on their radar.
  • "There's an inventory glut in the traditional retailers and the big chains are desperate to get rid of this stuff so they can bring in new product," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered a list of off-price retailer stocks investors should have on their radar.

"There's an inventory glut in the traditional retailers and the big chains are desperate to get rid of this stuff so they can bring in new product," the "Mad Money" host said. "The off-price chains are the buyers of last resort."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is his list of companies investors should be eyeing:

  1. TJX
  2. Burlington Stores
  3. Ross Stores
  4. Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Retail giants have reported earnings this week, with some faring better than others. 

Money Report

Business 43 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Poised for Lower Open After Wall Street Cools Following Fed Minutes

Business 1 hour ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management Is the Bull's Bull

Walmart beat on earnings and revenue in its second quarter results reported Tuesday. But the company reiterated its profit warning from last month, and CEO Doug McMillon cautioned in an interview Tuesday on "Squawk on the Street" that even wealthy consumers are becoming more frugal due to inflation.

Target reported a wider-than-expected miss on earnings in its latest quarter on Wednesday and saw profit fall nearly 90% from the same period the year before. The company had warned in June that its plans to get rid of excess inventory would be a headwind to its bottom line.

Cramer said that Target's dismal results reflect consumers' shift in appetite for experiences rather than goods, stemming largely from a desire to go out after staying inside during the height of the pandemic.

While this change in consumer spending means there's a window to buy off-price retailers, investors should understand these stocks are long-term opportunities, he added.

"It doesn't mean that they're doing that great right now," he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us