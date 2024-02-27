Bumble to lay off 350 employees, or about 37% of its workforce

Bumble announced plans to lay off about 350 employees, or about 37% of its workforce, in its fourth-quarter report Tuesday.

Bumble on Tuesday announced plans to lay off about 350 employees, or about 37% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan.

The company said the layoffs will help drive stronger operating leverage and align its operating model with "future strategic priorities," according to its fourth-quarter report. Bumble had more than 950 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The dating app reported $273.6 million in revenue for the quarter, up from the $241.6 million it reported in the same period last year. Bumble posted a net loss of $32 million, or a loss of 19 cents per share, compared to the year-ago quarter, when the company reported a net loss of $159.2 million, or 35 cents per share.

Shares of Bumble fell more than 8% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones said in a statement that the company is taking "significant and decisive" action to accelerate its product roadmap.

"We believe these actions will strengthen our foundational capabilities and enable us to continue delivering new and engaging user experiences that create healthy and equitable relationships," Jones said in the release.

Bumble is the latest company in the tech sector to announce cuts in recent months, as investors continue to push for efficiency. Companies such as Google and Amazon have continued to trim headcount, and more than 170 tech companies have cut nearly 44,000 jobs, according to Layoffs.fyi, an industry tracker.



