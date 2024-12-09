UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Man with gun, silencer, fake ID questioned in Pennsylvania

Police in Altoona, Pennsylvania are questioning a man in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, NBC News reported.

The man, who was spotted at a McDonald's was found with a gun that is similar to the one used to kill Thompson on Wednesday in New York City, as well as a silencer, and a fake New Jersey ID.

The unidentified man also was found in possession of a silencer and a fake New Jersey identification.

Police approached the man after receiving tips from customers at a McDonald's restaurant who believed he looked suspicious.

New York police previously have said that a person of interest being sought for questioning in the case had stayed at a hostel in Manhattan before Thompson's shooting after checking in with a fake New Jersey ID.

New York police are en route to Altoona, Pennsylvania, where the man is being questioned.

The development in the case came on the same day that Thompson's funeral was set to take place in Minnesota.



It is not known if the man being questioned in Altoona is the same person who has appeared in surveillance footage of a person of interest in the killing previously released by the New York Police Department.

Thompson's company, which is a division of UnitedHealth Group, is the largest private payer of health insurance benefits in the United States.

The CEO was on his way into an investor day meeting for UHG at the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning when a gunman shot him from behind.

The suspect then fled the area on a bike and pedaled into nearby Central Park.

The NYPD has said the suspect was spotted exiting the park on foot about 20 blocks north of the shooting scene, and that he then took a taxi north to the neighborhood of Washington Heights, where he was last seen entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal there.

Police have also said that person is believed to have arrived in New York City on Nov. 24 on a bus from Atlanta, and that he immediately went to the Hilton that same night and spent about a half hour walking around the streets nearby.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.