Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Boeing shares jump as CFO gives upbeat outlook, says cash burn is easing

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Boeing workers are pictured exiting a gate below an image of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft as Boeing’s 737 factory teams hold the first day of a “Quality Stand Down” for the 737 program in Renton, Washington on January 25, 2024. 
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images
  • Boeing's cash burn is easing this quarter, CFO Brian West told an investor conference.
  • The company had a string of losses after two fatal crashes and other safety and quality crises.
  • Boeing's CFO brushed off immediate concerns about tariffs, but said any impact depends on how long the uncertainty lasts.

Boeing's cash burn is easing this quarter and its factories are improving to deliver more planes this year, the aerospace giant's finance chief said Wednesday, as the company works to turn a corner on several manufacturing and safety crises.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Boeing shares were up more than 6% in morning trading after CFO Brian West's upbeat comments, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 higher.

"We think we're off to a good start for the year," West said at a Bank of America investor conference. He said cash burn improvement could be in the "hundreds of millions" of dollars.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Boeing burned through about $14 billion last year, including more than $4 billion in the last three months of 2024, when it struggled through a nearly two-month labor strike at its largest factories and faced other production problems. Boeing last posted an annual profit in 2018.

West said the massive fire at a Pennsylvania fastener factory in February won't have a near-term production impact or affect Boeing's goal to get to a production rate of 38 737 Max aircraft a month or seven 787s because of its elevated inventory.

The FAA last year barred Boeing from ramping production up beyond 38 Max planes a month following the January 2024 midair blow out of a door plug on a passenger jet. New Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cap remains in place, following a visit to Boeing's 737 Max factory in Renton last week.

Money Report

News 9 mins ago

10 fast-growing skills companies want to see on your resume: They're ‘the driving force behind hiring decisions'

News 27 mins ago

Why so many people are getting scam texts saying they have unpaid tolls

Boeing is still working up to its capped production rate.

West also brushed off immediate concerns about President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, but said any impact depends on how long the uncertainty lasts.



Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us