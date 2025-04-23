Boeing reports results before the bell. Here's what to expect

Boeing is expected to turn a corner this year after a series of manufacturing and safety crises.

The company last reported an annual profit in 2018.

Executives are likely to receive questions about tariffs and President Donald Trump's trade war.

Boeing is set to report results before the market opens on Wednesday, when Wall Street expects to see some improvements despite a trade war and other supply chain problems.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who was hired last year and tasked with getting the manufacturer past a series of safety and manufacturing crises, will likely outline progress, including production rates of its best-selling 737 Max, but investors will be focused on his outlook for the year.

Executives will get questions on Wednesday's call about tariffs as the manufacturer is currently caught in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's trade war, which is set to drive up prices of aircraft and imported parts and materials.

Boeing has been refocusing its efforts on its core businesses. On Tuesday, it announced it would sell its parts of its digital aviation businesses, including its Jeppesen navigation unit, to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion in an all-cash deal.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG expect for Boeing's first quarter:

Loss per share: $1.29, adjusted

$1.29, adjusted Revenue: $19.45 billion expected

GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday that he's met with Trump and suggested restoring duty-free trade for the aerospace industry, a major U.S. exporter that helps soften the United States' trade deficit. GE, which makes aircraft engines, and RTX said they expect tariffs to cost more than $1 billion combined this year.

Ortberg in recent months has touted improved safety and manufacturing processes at Boeing's factories as he tries to guide the company past several accidents, including a door plug that blew out from a packed flight midair in January 2024 after the 737 Max left Boeing's factory without key bolts installed. There were no fatalities or major injuries.

Since that accident, Boeing must receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to increase production of the 737 Max to above 38 jets a month. Boeing had been producing significantly below that level after the January 2024 accident and a nearly two-month union strike last year halted much of the company's production.

Last week, Boeing released results of an employee survey that showed that only 27% would highly recommend working at Boeing and that 67% felt proud of working at Boeing, down from 91% in 2013. Less than half of employee respondents said they had confidence in senior leaders' ability to "make decisions, communicate direction and respond to concerns raised by employees."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.