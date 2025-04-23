Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Boeing CEO says China has stopped taking its aircraft amid trade war

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Jan. 28th, 2025.
CNBC
  • Boeing could hand over some of its aircraft that were destined for Chinese airlines to other carriers after China stopped taking deliveries of its planes amid a trade war with the United States.
  • CEO Kelly Ortberg said that a few 737 Max planes that were in China set to be delivered to carriers there have been flown back to the U.S.
  • Trump said Tuesday that he's open to taking a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, calling the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports "very high."
China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing Co. jets as part of the tit-for-tat trade war that's seen US President Donald Trump levy tariffs of as high as 145% on Chinese goods.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing Co. jets as part of the tit-for-tat trade war that's seen US President Donald Trump levy tariffs of as high as 145% on Chinese goods.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Boeing could hand over some of its aircraft that were destined for Chinese airlines to other carriers after China stopped taking deliveries of its planes amid a trade war with the United States.

"They have in fact stopped taking delivery of aircraft due to the tariff environment," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Ortberg said that a few 737 Max planes that were in China set to be delivered to carriers there have been flown back to the U.S.

He said some jets that were intended for Chinese customers, as well as aircraft the company was planning to build for China later this year, could go to other customers.

"There's plenty of customers out there looking for the Max aircraft," Ortberg said. "We're not going to wait too long. I'm not going to let this derail the recovery of our company."

Money Report

News 16 mins ago

5 quotes: Elon Musk on robotaxi timeline, Optimus robots, tariffs, energy and Tesla's future

News 18 mins ago

Treasury Sec. Bessent says China, U.S. have ‘opportunity for a big deal' on trade

The CEO's comments came after Boeing reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter and cash burn that came in better than analysts feared as airplane deliveries surged in the three months ended March 31.

President Donald Trump earlier this month issued sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S. While he paused some of the highest rates, the trade war with China has only ramped up.

Trump said Tuesday that he's open to taking a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, calling the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports "very high."

"It won't be that high. ... No, it won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially. But it won't be zero," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us