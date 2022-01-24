Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Music & Musicians

Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Music Catalog to Sony Music Entertainment

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Bettmann | Getty Images
  • Sony Music Entertainment has acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan.
  • Dylan, 80, is one of many older musicians who have sold off rights to their catalogs in recent years, likely as part of estate planning.
  • The famed musician sold his songwriting rights in 2020 to Universal Music.

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan, the company announced Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records," Dylan said in a statement. "I'm glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong."

The deal includes all of the famed singer's previous albums dating back to 1962 as well as the rights to multiple future releases. The deal closed in July 2021 and is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $200 million, according to Variety.

Money Report

Make It 16 mins ago

Mark Cuban Gave This 19-Year-Old Founder a $400,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal — and Asked Her to Meet His 2 Daughters

Investment strategy 17 mins ago

Here's How Much You Would Have If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin at the Start of 2022

"Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership," said Rob Stringer, chairman of Sony Music Group, in a statement. "Bob is one of music's greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius.

The news of the acquisition comes around two years after Dylan sold his songwriting rights in 2020 to Universal Music in a deal estimated to be worth around $300 million, according to the New York Times.

Dylan, 80, is one of many older musicians who have sold off rights to their catalogs in recent years. Many in the industry speculate that these sales are part of these artists' estate planning.

Song catalogs are valuable assets, but require extensive management, something that heirs are often unequipped to handle. Additionally, there is a movement in Washington to increase capital gains taxes above their current 20% level.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansBusinessBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businesslife
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us