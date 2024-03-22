Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Block CFO says Cash App products are popular with Gen Z and younger consumers

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Block CFO Amrita Ahuja on Friday told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the company's Cash App payment services are doing well with the younger generation of consumers.
  • Formerly known as Square, Block is a financial services outfit that operates payment and point-of-sale products.

Block CFO Amrita Ahuja on Friday told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the company's Cash App payment services are doing well with the younger generation of consumers.

The Cash App card, a free Visa debit card, is especially popular with young people, Ahuja said. She explained how Cash App is able to reach the younger generation, citing a families program that allows adults to sponsor accounts for teenagers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We have a families offering that is really unique because this is a population that's pretty underserved, and we get to grow with them," Ahuja said. "We get to reach their parents and their aunts and uncles and their community around them."

Formerly known as Square, Block is a financial services outfit that operates payment and point-of-sale products. Cash App, which brought in a large chunk of the company's revenue last quarter, has a variety of payment offerings and also lets users buy stocks and bitcoin.

Block also owns Afterpay, a buy now, pay later company. Ahuja discussed integrating Afterpay services within Cash App, saying it's "an incredible opportunity to bring commerce into Cash App."

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Cramer's Lighting Round: Arm is a buy

news 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: new consumer data and earnings from Walgreens

"We had over 20 million consumers on an annual basis using Afterpay with increasing frequency," Ahuja said. "These younger customers, Jim, don't trust the negative debt spirals that you see from credit cards."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us