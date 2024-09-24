Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to acquire software maker Smartsheet for $8.4 billion

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader.
Source: Smartsheet
  • Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire Smartsheet in an $8.4 billion deal.
  • The all-cash bid of $56.50 per share is about a 41% premium to the company's unaffected average share price.
  • The collaboration software maker went public in 2018 alongside other enterprise software companies, including DocuSign.

Collaboration software maker Smartsheet announced Tuesday Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire it in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $8.4 billion.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Stockholders will receive $56.50 per share, a 41% premium to Smartsheet's average closing price over the last three months.

The company had been gauging interest from potential acquirers for several months. The company went public in 2018 and sought to go head-to-head with other software companies like Atlassian.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"As we look to the future, we are confident that Blackstone and Vista's expertise and resources will help us ensure Smartsheet remains a great place to work where our employees thrive," CEO Mark Mader said in a release. Shares rose 6% on the news.

The transaction has a 45-day go-shop period, allowing Smartsheet to solicit other bidders. Barring another offer, the transaction is expected to close by January 2025, pending shareholder approval.

Qatalyst advised Smartsheet. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised the private equity bidders.

Money Report

News 25 mins ago

Take a look inside a $1.1 million ‘zero emissions' home

News 26 mins ago

September consumer confidence falls the most in three years

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us