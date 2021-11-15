Money Report

Bitcoin Drops Nearly 7% Toward $60,000 as Major Cryptocurrencies Plunge

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies including ethereum fell sharply on Tuesday retreating from near-record highs.
  • Bitcoin fell toward $60,000 during late morning trade Singapore time, according to CoinDesk data.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Tuesday retreating from near-record highs.

Bitcoin fell toward $60,000 during late morning trade Singapore time, according to CoinDesk data. It recovered some of those loses and was trading at around $61,402.42 at 12:41 p.m. Singapore (11:41 p.m. ET Monday) , down 6.7% from 24 hours before.

Ether, meanwhile, fell nearly 8% to $4,337.89.

The impetus behind the price movement was not clear.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said during a press conference Tuesday that it will continue to clean up virtual currency mining in the country.

Earlier this year, China cracked down on bitcoin mining leading to an exodus of miners. Mining is the energy-intensive process which both creates new coins and maintains a log of all transactions of existing digital tokens. 

Beijing is concerned about the amount of energy being used by mining.

Mining "causes large energy consumption and carbon emission. It has no active impact to lead industry development or scientific progress," NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei said on Tuesday, according to a CNBC translation of her Mandarin comments.

"Regulating cryptocurrency mining activities has significant meaning in optimizing our industrial structure, saving energy and cutting emission, achieving carbon emission and neutrality goals."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said last year that China aims to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2060.

Negative crypto-related comments from Chinese authorities have often led to a sell-off in digital coins, even if those comments are not overly new.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

