Bill Gates recommends a ‘perfect read for the holidays'—and 4 other books ‘to keep you warm' this winter

If the idea of curling up with a good book this holiday season sounds appealing, Bill Gates has some recommendations for you.

The billionaire, an avid reader himself, published his latest list of book suggestions for the holidays on Tuesday. A common theme among his five recommended reads: "Making sense of the world around you," he wrote in a blog post.

"This wasn't an intentional theme, but I wasn't surprised to see it emerge: It's natural to try and wrap your head around things during times of rapid change, like we're living through now," Gates added.

Gates deemed one of the books — "Engineering in Plain Sight," by Grady Hillhouse — a "perfect read for the holidays," with an engaging writing style that belies the potential dryness of its topic. The book delves into the inner workings of roads, cell towers and other works of engineering that people often take for granted — written by Hillhouse, a civil engineer known for his YouTube educational series "Practical Engineering."

The rest of the list includes books on the American leaders of the 1960s who helped shape today's world, how modern technology is changing how kids learn and develop, how artificial intelligence will reshape society in the years to come, and a $120 bonus recommendation for tennis fans about Roger Federer.

The artificial intelligence book is one that Gates recommends "more than any other on AI," he noted. Here are his four non-tennis reading endorsements for this year's holiday season:

'Engineering in Plain Sight' by Grady Hillhouse

Hillhouse's book is an illustrated guide to the myriad "mysterious structures we see every day," Gates wrote. The billionaire wishes he'd gotten his hands on a book like Hillhouse's much sooner, he added: It would've come in handy when he was a curious kid wondering about the power lines, water pipes and sewer system in his Seattle neighborhood.

It's not a children's book, though: Hillhouse's explanations of complex engineering principles, plus illustrations, are meant to appeal to a wide swath of readers.

"This would have been a perfect holiday gift for my younger self, and I think it would be great for anyone who is similarly curious about the things that make modern life possible," wrote Gates.

'The Coming Wave' by Mustafa Suleyman

"The Coming Wave" is Gates' "favorite book on AI," and the one he finds himself recommending most often to people who want to understand the rapidly-evolving subject, the Microsoft co-founder wrote.

Suleyman is a co-founder of AI research lab DeepMind and the current CEO of Microsoft AI. Drawing on his personal experiences in the industry, Suleyman's book covers how AI — along with parallel scientific advances, in areas like gene editing and biotechnology — "is poised to reshape every aspect of society," Gates wrote.

The book "offers something rare: a clear-eyed view of both the extraordinary opportunities and genuine risks ahead," wrote Gates. "[Suleyman] lays out the risks we need to prepare for and the challenges we need to overcome so we can reap the benefits of these technologies without the dangers."

'The Anxious Generation' by Jonathan Haidt

In "The Anxious Generation," Haidt, a New York University social psychologist, argues that widespread access to smartphones and social media has contributed to the current youth mental health crisis and rising levels of loneliness and depression for Gen Zers.

The book is a "must-read" for both parents and educators, according to Gates, who noted that he's "especially worried about the impact on critical thinking and concentrating." Technology can indeed decrease attention spans, research shows.

Haidt's book also "offers real solutions that are worth considering," wrote Gates, including more research into these technologies' effects and suggested regulations around social media age limits. "With this book, Haidt has given the world a wake-up call about where we're headed — and a roadmap for how we can change course," wrote Gates.

'An Unfinished Love Story' by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Goodwin is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and her latest bestselling work blends biography and memoir while exploring her marriage to Richard Goodwin, a White House aide and speechwriter for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. She intertwines their relationship while re-examining the legacies of the leaders who steered the U.S. through a turbulent and pivotal decade.

The book offers lessons "about how leaders have tackled tough times before [that] are both comforting and fascinating," Gates wrote. It contains a highly relevant message for today's readers, he added.

"It's hard to deny the similarities between the 1960s and today — a time of political upheaval, generational conflict, and protests on college campuses," wrote Gates. "Whether you already know a lot about the '60s or you're just dipping your toe into those waters, whether you want a deep dive into the art of political writing or a charming story about a married couple who adored each other, you'll get it from 'An Unfinished Love Story.''"

