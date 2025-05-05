Money Report

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square strikes $900 million deal for more control of Howard Hughes

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York City on Sept. 28, 2023.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • The deal involves Pershing Square buying 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes for a total cost of $900 million.
  • The purchase price is 48% above where the stock closed Friday, and puts Pershing's stake in the company at 46.9%.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has agreed to invest $900 million in real estate company Howard Hughes, the companies announced Monday, as the billionaire hedge fund manager looks to follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett.

The deal involves Pershing Square buying 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes for a total cost of $900 million. The purchase price of $100 per share is 48% above where the stock closed Friday, and puts Pershing's stake in the company at 46.9%.

"Pershing Square's investment will enable HHH to become a diversified holding company by acquiring controlling stakes in high-quality, durable growth public and private operating companies while continuing to invest in and grow the Company's core real estate development and Master Planned Communities business," the press release said.

Shares of Howard Hughes were up 8% in premarket trading.

Ackman has said he wants to turn the real estate company into a "modern-day Berkshire Hathaway," referencing Buffett's trillion-dollar conglomerate.

In addition to the investment, Ackman will now become the executive chairman of Howard Hughes' board. Pershing Square's chief investment officer, Ryan Israel, will take on the same title at Howard Hughes.

Going forward, Howard Hughes will pay Pershing Square a quarterly base fee of $3.75 million and a quarterly management fee that is based on changes to its market cap.

The press release also said that Pershing Square will limit its voting power in the company to 40%.

Copyright CNBC

