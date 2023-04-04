Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Biden to Discuss A.I. ‘Risks and Opportunities' in Meeting With Science and Tech Advisors

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC

Nicole Neri | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden is set to meet discuss "risks and opportunities" of artificial intelligence in a meeting with his council of science and technology advisors on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CNBC.
  • The meeting indicates the level of attention the administration is paying to AI.
  • Biden will emphasize the importance of protecting rights and making sure there are "appropriate safeguards" around innovation.

President Joe Biden is set to meet discuss "risks and opportunities" of artificial intelligence in a meeting with his council of science and technology advisors on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CNBC.

The meeting, reported earlier by Reuters, indicates the level of attention the administration is paying to AI, which has reentered the limelight as accessible tools like ChatGPT has made the technology more concrete for many Americans.

Biden will discuss with his advisors the impact of AI on individuals, society and national security, the White House official said in a statement. The president will emphasize the importance of protecting rights and making sure there are "appropriate safeguards" around innovation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Biden also will call for Congress to pass privacy legislation aimed at protecting children and putting limits on personal data collection for all Americans, according to the White House official.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: How Nvidia grew from gaming to A.I. giant now powering ChatGPT

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Most Countries Want Tourists Back — But Amsterdam Is Telling These Visitors to ‘Stay Away'

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Growing Recession Fears

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us