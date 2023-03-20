Money Report

Biden Signs Legislation to Declassify Certain Intelligence on Covid Pandemic Origins

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden on Monday signed legislation requiring the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information on any possible links between a lab in China and the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The House and the Senate unanimously passed the legislation earlier this month. The push to make public classified information on the origins of the pandemic comes after the Energy Department concluded with "low confidence" that the virus is likely the result of an accidental laboratory leak in China.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that news.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

