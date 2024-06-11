Biden plans Hamptons trip for campaign fundraisers

President Joe Biden plans to fundraise in the ritzy New York seaside towns of the Hamptons.

Logistics and hosts are still being finalized but there could be two Hampton fundraisers.

Hosts for the events could include hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein and his wife Lizanne, as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Avram Glazer, a source told CNBC.

President Joe Biden is planning a fundraising swing through the ritzy New York seaside towns of the Hamptons later this month.

Details and hosts for what will likely be two receptions are still being finalized, but the weekend of June 29 is coming into focus, according to people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity to discuss plans that are still fluid.

Hosts for the events could include hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein and his wife Lizanne, as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Avram Glazer, a source explained.

Barry Rosenstein owns an 18-acre beachfront property in East Hampton, N.Y. featuring a mansion, pool, pond and private gardens. He purchased the home for over $140 million. The Rosensteins have combined to give $300,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, according to Federal Election Commission records.

It's unclear whether Avram Glazer, who is the brother of longtime Trump supporter and fellow Bucs owner Edward Glazer, owns any property in the Hamptons. Glazer has donated $750,000 this year to the Biden Victory Fund.

Rosenstein and a spokesman for the Bucs did not return a request for comment. A spokesman for the Biden campaign did not return a request for comment.

The money from the events will go toward the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising operation for the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and over a dozen state parties, a source explained.

The fundraisers in the Hamptons would mark the president's first campaign visit of the year to the perennial political hot spot.

Biden is scheduled to attend a Los Angeles fundraiser on June 15 featuring former President Barack Obama, Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, as well as late night host Jimmy Kimmel. Tickets start at $250 and go up to $500,000, according to the invitation.

Biden attended a fundraiser in Greenwich, Conn., on June 3 reportedly held at the home of Lisa and Richard Plepler.

Biden's likely opponent, former President Donald Trump has been on his own fundraising juggernaut in recent weeks. The Republican's campaign says it has raised over $50 million since his felony convictions last month in New York.

On May 30, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to pay hush money to a porn star in 2016. Trump's sentencing in the case is set for July 11 in New York.