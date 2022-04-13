Biden Authorizes Additional $800 Million in Military Assistance for Ukraine

Biden announced another $800 million in military assistance on Wednesday following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, the Biden administration has deployed more than 100,000 U.S. troops to NATO-member countries and authorized $1.7 billion in security assistance.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in military assistance on Wednesday following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden said the latest weapons package would be a mixture of systems already deployed to the fight as well as "new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine." It was not immediately clear which new U.S. weapons systems would be sent to Ukraine.

"These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our allies and partners around the world," Biden wrote in a statement announcing the additional arms package.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The latest security package comes on the heels of recent U.S. intelligence assessments that the Kremlin will soon focus its military might in eastern and southern Ukraine after weeks of stalled ground advances on the capital city of Kyiv.

In the past seven weeks, Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine have been beset with a slew of logistical problems on the battlefield, including reports of fuel and food shortages, as well as frostbite.

A senior U.S. defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to share new details from the Pentagon, told reporters on a conference call that Russia is preparing for "a renewed push" in the eastern part of Ukraine.

"We continue to see movements and activity of Russian forces in Belarus and in Russia. They continue to reassemble their forces, stage them, equip and materially support them," the official said, adding that the Russians are currently staging helicopters and artillery for the fight.

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

Since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, the Biden administration has deployed more than 100,000 U.S. troops to NATO-member countries and authorized $1.7 billion in security assistance. The U.S. has provided a total of $2.4 billion to Ukraine since the beginning of Biden's presidency, according to the White House.

In addition, the NATO alliance has placed more than 140 warships as well as 130 aircraft on heightened alert. Meanwhile, NATO has consistently warned Putin that an attack on a NATO member state will be viewed as an attack on all, triggering the group's cornerstone Article 5.

Ukraine, which has sought NATO membership since 2002, is bordered by four NATO allies: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. Poland currently hosts the majority of the troops from the 30-member alliance and has thus far taken the lion's share of refugees fleeing the war.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.