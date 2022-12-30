Barbara Walters, Trailblazing TV Broadcaster, Dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976.

Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93, her former employer ABC News reported Friday.

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View."

She got her start in TV journalism with NBC News' "Today," where she first appeared in 1964.

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself," Iger said. "She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons."

ABC News' report did not identify a cause of death.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.