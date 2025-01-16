Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Bank of Korea leaves rates unchanged at 3% in a surprise move

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

The Bank of Korea (BOK) in Seoul on Dec. 28, 2024.
Kim Jae-Hwan | Lightrocket | Getty Images

South Korea's central bank Thursday held its benchmark policy rate at 3% in a surprise move, having delivered two back-to-back cuts in its previous meetings amid a slowing economy.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated a 25-basis-point cut.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

South Korea's Kospi was up 1.25% after the decision, while the small-cap Kosdaq index rose 1.69%. The South Korean won strengthened about 0.3% to trade at 1,450.27.

The BOK's move comes amid political turmoil in the country, with impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol being arrested Wednesday, a first for a sitting South Korean president.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us