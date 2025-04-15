Bank of America earnings are out – Here are the numbers

Bank of America reported first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting:

Earnings: 90 cents a share, vs. expected 82 cents per share

Revenue: $27.51 billion, vs. $26.99 billion expected

Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.

The company's stock has fallen more than 16% this year through Monday.

But, if it's anything like its peers, Bank of America is likely to have benefited from a boost in trading revenue in the quarter, while consumer credit and wealth management held up in the period.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.

