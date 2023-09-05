Baidu launches a slew of AI applications after its Ernie chatbot gets public approval

Baidu also announced that more than 6 million users have used an AI-powered tool that sits inside its Google drive-like cloud product.

At Tuesday's event, Baidu also showed off displayed generative AI-based products that could assist with traffic management, financial research and coal mine logistics.

ChatGPT, from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is not officially available in China, where Google and Facebook are blocked.

BEIJING – Chinese tech giant Baidu announced more than 10 new AI-based applications on Tuesday, just days after its ChatGPT-like Ernie bot was released for public use.

Among the product reveals was a generative AI-integrated word processing app called WPS AI, created by Shanghai-listed Kingsoft Office. The company built the tool using the AI model on which Baidu's Ernie bot is based, as well as Baidu's "Qianfan" cloud platform for AI models, according to a release.

Nearly 10,000 businesses are actively using Baidu's Qianfan cloud platform each month, the company claimed.

It wasn't immediately clear to what extent those products were available for public use.

On Aug. 31, Baidu released its Ernie bot to the public, signaling government approval of the AI-powered chatbot. Other Chinese companies also released similar AI products around the same time.

Baidu first revealed Ernie bot in March, but initial access was limited to business partners and people who had to first join a waitlist.



New Chinese regulation that took effect Aug. 15 said the "interim" rules would not apply to companies developing the AI tech as long as the product was not available to the mass public.

That's more relaxed than a draft released in April that said forthcoming rules would apply even at the research stage.

