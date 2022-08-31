‘Avoid These 2 Resume Words at All Costs,' Says Career Expert—Here Are 35 ‘Power Verbs' Companies Want to See

You only get less than 7.5 seconds to grab a hiring manager's attention when they read your resume for the first time.

As a career coach who has helped hundreds of people polish their resumes and land jobs, I've seen too many candidates focus mostly on formatting, such as the font, spacing and page count.

But words matter more. According to Harvard resume experts, your chances of getting noticed are much higher when you use strong, actionable and confident verbs.

This also means knowing what to keep off, and the two words I always tell people to remove from their resumes are: "responsible for."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Responsible for": Avoid these 2 resume words at all costs

Being responsible for something is just a circumstance. Saying you were "responsible for [X]" is a weak and generic way to describe your abilities and accomplishments.

Of course you had responsibilities. Doesn't everyone? And if not, then did you really bring any value to the company?

I also advise staying away from general office buzzwords and confusing phrases. These are words that you might hear people say all the time, but are often incredibly vague.

A few examples:

Deep dive

Drill down

Flesh out

Game plan

Hard worker

Move the needle

Moving parts

Synergize

Team player

Think outside the box

Power words that do belong on your resume

Here are 35 strong, confident and truly descriptive resume words that companies want to see:

Resume words for leadership

1. Directed

2. Managed

3. Spearheaded

4. Supervised

5. Trained

Resume words teamwork

6. Collaborated

7. Contributed

8. Joined

9. Integrated

10. Synchronized

Resume words for achievement

11. Accomplished

12. Completed

13. Delivered

14. Established

15. Formulated

Resume words for communication

16. Authored

17. Connected

18. Defined

19. Illustrated

20. Presented

Resume words for improvement

21. Advanced

22. Boosted

23. Enhanced

24. Increased

25. Maximized

Resume words for research

26. Assessed

27. Identified

28. Mapped

29. Tested

30. Verified

Resume words for creativity

31. Built

32. Constructed

33. Designed

34. Developed

35. Inspired

Ken Coleman is the bestselling author of "From Paycheck to Purpose" and host of "The Ken Coleman Show." Known as "America's Career Coach," he helps people discover how to do work they love and produce impactful results. Follow him on Twitter @KenColeman.

Don't miss:

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter