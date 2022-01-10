Australian Judge Overturns Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Visa Cancellation

The 34-year-old Serbian national and world number one was detained in an immigration facility last week after arriving in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, a vocal vaccine skeptic, had his visa revoked and passport confiscated after customs officials decided he did not have sufficient medical justification for a vaccine exemption.

Australian Federal Judge Anthony Kelly read out the ruling in an emergency virtual court hearing Monday. "The court will order as follows: Paragraph 1, the decision of the delegate to cancel the applicant's temporary activity subclass 048 visa made on 6 January 2022, be quashed," he said.

This means that Djokovic's visa remains valid. He will be released from detention and will be given back his passport and other belongings confiscated at the time of detention.

Judge Kelly made points in Djokovic's defense Monday, demanding to know what more the athlete could have done to meet Australia's entry requirements. The government on Monday acknowledged that it did not give Djokovic and his team sufficient time to react after informing him of his visa cancellation.

But the saga is not over — Australia's immigration minister can still personally step in and cancel his visa regardless on new grounds. If the minister, Alex Hawke, decides to take that action, Djokovic could be facing a renewed court fight and potentially up to a three-year ban on playing tennis in Australia.

The story has inflamed debate around vaccine requirements and put a spotlight on Australia's strict Covid measures, which have seen Australians endure some of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world. While the case infuriated Djokovic fans in the country and around the world, many in Australia bristled at the idea of a millionaire tennis player being able to flout their country's laws when no one else had been able to.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out in criticism of Djokovic, saying that "rules are rules." But in a stroke of irony, Judge Kelly referred to that very statement in explaining his decision Monday: "We all play by the same rules. The reason why this minister for home affairs in this proceeding has agreed that the delegate's decision [to cancel the visa] should be set aside is for the reasons set out in the notation. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed."