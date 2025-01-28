Money Report

Japan and Aussie stocks rise as Wall Street stages a sharp recovery; most Asia markets closed for holiday

  • Australian and Japan stocks opened higher, after falling in the previous session.
  • Markets in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Japan and Australian stocks rose Wednesday as Wall Street rebounded overnight, while several Asia-Pacific markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan benchmark Nikkei 225 opened 0.85% higher, while the Topix advanced 0.5%, reversing from the previous session's losses.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.81%. The country is slated to release its inflation data later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect the a 2.5% rise in inflation in the 12 months to the December quarter, compared with 2.8% in the previous year.

Overnight in the U.S., key indexes recovered some ground from the sell-off sparked by the challenge posed by Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek to the U.S. AI ecosyetem.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.92% to 6,067.70, led by gains in technology shares. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose more than 2%, following a 4.9% loss on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.03% to 19,733.59, following a 3.1% decline a day ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136.77 points, or 0.31%, to 44,850.35.

All eyes were on Nvidia which picked up momentum to close around nearly 9% higher. The chipmaker lost 17%, or almost $600 billion in market value, in the previous session to clock the biggest ever one-day drop in value for a U.S. company.

Other tech giants like Broadcom and Oracle ended Tuesday's trading day up 2.6% and 3.6%, respectively, following steep losses Monday.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

