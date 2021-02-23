AT&T Nears Deal With TPG to Sell Large Minority Stake in DirecTV, U-Verse at $15 Billion Valuation

- AT&T is nearing a deal with TPG to sell a substantial minority stake in DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV.
- Transaction will value AT&T's video businesses at around $15 billion
AT&T is nearing a deal to sell a substantial minority stake in its DirecTV, AT&T TV Now and U-Verse business to private-equity firm TPG, according to people familiar with the matter.
A deal could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
Money Report
The deal will value the AT&T video businesses around at $15 billion. AT&T acquired DirecTV in 2015 for $48.5 billion.
AT&T has moved away from traditional pay-TV in the past two years as it has centered its media strategy around HBO Max. DirecTV, U-Verse and AT&T TV Now are based around a linear bundled business of broadcast and cable networks that is losing millions of subscribers each year.
TPG declined to comment. AT&T could not be immediately reached for comment.
This story is developing.