AT&T Nears Deal With TPG to Sell Large Minority Stake in DirecTV, U-Verse at $15 Billion Valuation

Transaction will value AT&T's video businesses at around $15 billion

AT&T is nearing a deal to sell a substantial minority stake in its DirecTV, AT&T TV Now and U-Verse business to private-equity firm TPG, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The deal will value the AT&T video businesses around at $15 billion. AT&T acquired DirecTV in 2015 for $48.5 billion.

AT&T has moved away from traditional pay-TV in the past two years as it has centered its media strategy around HBO Max. DirecTV, U-Verse and AT&T TV Now are based around a linear bundled business of broadcast and cable networks that is losing millions of subscribers each year.

TPG declined to comment. AT&T could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story is developing.