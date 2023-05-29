Asia Set to Trade Mixed Ahead of U.S. Vote on Debt Ceiling Deal; Hong Kong Set for New Lows

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise on Tuesday with a vote looming ahead on the tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend, avoiding a default for the U.S. economy.

The U.S. Congress is set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday. Lawmakers have not signaled that they intended to return to Capitol Hill early to work on the deal. Both Republican and Democratic support is needed for the bill agreement to pass.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to breach new highs this year, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,310, and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,280 against its last close at 31,233.54. Japan will release its unemployment figures for April.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,224, higher than the index's last close of 7,217.4.

Hong Kong stocks meanwhile are set to touch new lows for the year, with Hang Seng index futures at 18,522, headed to mark a fifth straight session of losses. The HSI last closed at 18,551.11 on Monday.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day, but futures rose as investors further digested the deal tentatively struck over the weekend — some considering it a "market opportunity."

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 72 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.5%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this report

Biden, Congressional leaders iron out debt ceiling agreement set for a vote this week

President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders reached an initial agreement on over the weekend to avoid a U.S. default, with the bill set for a vote as soon as this week.

House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden had been at odds for weeks over raising the debt ceiling, with the first inklings of real progress coming last week. Key provisions that necessitated compromise included keeping non-defense spending flat for the next two years as well as increasing work requirements of food stamp benefits.

Still, the bill will need both Republican and Democratic support to make it to President Biden's desk before the so-called "X date" on June 5, which is the earliest time the Treasury Department has signaled the U.S. could default.

— Brian Evans

Week ahead: China PMI readings; Bank of Thailand meeting, South Korea GDP

China's purchasing managers' index readings for May alongside the Bank of Thailand's meeting and South Korea's inflation and gross domestic product reports will be in focus this week.

On Monday, Hong Kong's trade data for April will be published after the region saw a contraction of 0.6% in imports and a contraction of 1.5% in exports in March.

Japan's unemployment rate for April will be released as well as Australia's building approvals for the same month on Tuesday. Thailand's industrial production for April will also be released.

China's National Bureau of Statistics will publish the economy's purchasing managers index for May. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the reading to remain under the 50-mark that separates contraction and growth at 49.4, after April's reading of 49.2.

The Bank of Thailand is set to announce its rate decision on the same day.

South Korea's industrial production for April on Wednesday is expected to show a further decline of 7.9% in April, according to economists surveyed by Reuters.

Retail sales for South Korea and Japan are also scheduled to be released on the same day. India will release its gross domestic product for the third quarter of the year. South Korea will also publish its latest trade figures alongside Australia's retail sales.

Indonesia markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday, while Singapore will observe a market holiday on June 2. South Korea's gross domestic product and its latest inflation readings will be released on Friday.

— Jihye Lee