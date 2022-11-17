Japan Sees Core Inflation at Highest in 40 Years as Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Japan's core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years. The nation last saw the same level for core inflation in February 1982, Refinitiv data showed.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% and the Topix was 0.27% higher, while the Kospi in South Korea inched 0.17% higher. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.15%.

Economic leaders of the region will gather in Thailand as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit continues.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell and yields jumped with a number of speakers from the Federal Reserve signaling more interest rates hikes ahead. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested the appropriate federal funds rate zone to be between 5% and 7%, higher than what markets are pricing in.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite close lower Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed near the flat line on Thursday despite falling as much as 314 points in the session. The S&P 500 fell 0.31%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.35%.

— Sarah Min

Fed's Jefferson said low inflation is the best way to achieve prosperity

Keeping inflation under control is the best way to ensure a strong economy for everyone, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said Thursday.

"Low inflation is key to achieving a long and sustained expansion — an economy that works for all," the central bank official said during an event in Minneapolis. "Pursuing our dual mandate is the best way for the Federal Reserve to promote widely shared prosperity."

Jefferson did not provide any direct comments on where he sees policy heading as the Fed looks to achieve both full employment and stable prices.

His comments from following a flurry of speeches from his colleagues, who universally say the Fed will need to raise interest rates more to bring down inflation still running around its highest levels since the early 1980s.

—Jeff Cox

Fed's Bullard says monetary policy not yet 'sufficiently restrictive'

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said more tightening may be needed for the central bank to tame inflation.

He said Thursday that inflation remains unacceptably high, noting that policy isn't "sufficiently restrictive" at current levels. The Fed has raised rates from zero to a range of 4%-4.25% this year, as U.S. inflation soars to levels not seen in decades.

"Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard said.

— Fred Imbert