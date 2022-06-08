Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip Ahead of China's May Trade Data Release

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific stocks slipped in Thursday morning trade.
  • China is set to announce its trade data for May later on Thursday.
  • The European Central Bank is also expected to signal a July rate hike at its policy meeting later on Thursday.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks slipped in Thursday morning trade, with investors awaiting the release of China's trade data for May expected later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was little changed in fractionally lower in early trading while the Topix index shed 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.46%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3%.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% lower.

China is set to announce its trade data for May later on Thursday.

Target and Microsoft may be just the beginning of a worrisome earnings trend

Citi names the 'attractive' oversold stocks to buy right now

These tech stocks could be 'ports in the storm' during bear market, Deutsche Bank says

Money Report

Business 36 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: NRG Energy Is a Buy

Business 42 mins ago

Ethereum Just Completed a Successful Dress Rehearsal for Its Most Important Upgrade Ever

The European Central Bank is also expected to signal a July rate hike at its policy meeting later on Thursday. In Asia-Pacific, the central banks of Australia and India both announced rate hikes earlier this week.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 1.08% to 4,115.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 269.24 points, or 0.81%, to 32,910.90. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.73% to 12,086.27.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 102.573 in a turbulent week that has seen it go from levels below 102 to around 102.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 134.42 per dollar, weaker as compared with levels below 132 seen earlier in the week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7186, still off levels above $0.725 seen last week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.12% to $123.73 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed around 0.1% to $122.19 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us