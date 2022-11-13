Hong Kong Stocks Jump 2% in Mixed Asia Session, Softbank Shares Drop 11%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Hong Kong's benchmark index popped at open as Asia-Pacific markets were mixed after closing the previous week with a big rally, with Japan's benchmark index dragged lower by tech giant SoftBank Group.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 3% at open and was last up 2.37%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 0.51% and the Shenzhen Component gained around 1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.44% in early trade, as heavyweight SoftBank plunged 11% after its Vision Fund reported further losses, while the Topix also fell 0.44%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia and South Korea's Kospi were fractionally lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.86%.

Shares in the region ended higher last week after U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16.

Later this week, Japan is slated to report figures for gross domestic product, trade and consumer inflation, while Indonesia's central bank holds a monetary policy meeting. Alibaba and JD.com are expected to release earnings results.

— Ganesh Rao

Chinese property stocks in Hong Kong surge after report on supportive measures

Shares of Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong surged at the open following a local media report that a number of additional measures will be introduced to support the real estate market's recovery.

Cifi Holdings rose 29.84%, Country Garden jumped 32%, Logan Group rose 38%, and Longfor Group jumped 22% early in the session, buoying the wider index.

The report said there would be financial support for real estate deals and projects, including loan extensions to developers.

Those measures "may generate notable market reactions without dramatically changing the current economic fundamentals," Goldman Sachs economists said of the report in a Monday note.

—Jihye Lee

SoftBank shares tank more than 11% after Vision Fund reports losses

Shares of tech giant SoftBank Group plunged nearly 12% in Japan's morning session after Vision Fund, the company's tech investment vehicle, reported a loss of 1.38 trillion yen ($9.88 billion) for the quarter ending on Sept. 30.

"Share prices of numerous public portfolio companies declined amid the weakness in global stock markets, and the fair value of a wide range of private portfolio companies also decreased," SoftBank said in its latest financial report.

SoftBank reported a net profit of 3.03 trillion yen after two quarters of losses.

— Abigail Ng

— Zavier Ong

Hang Seng index closed on Friday at highest since March 16

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed its session last Friday 7.7% higher, seeing its best day since March 16, when the index rose 9.08%.

On a weekly basis, the index rose 7.2% as China eased Covid measures, after seeing a gain of 8.73% the previous week on rumors of China's reopening plans.

The index is up almost 18% month-to-date and could post its best monthly performance since April 1999, when the Hang Seng index gained 21.85%.

— Gina Francolla, Jihye Lee