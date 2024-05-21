Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed as investors watch slew of Japanese data

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Jackyenjoyphotography | Moment | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to trade mixed Wednesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 is set climb, with futures at 7,899 compared to its last close at 7,851.70. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,212 pointing to a slightly weaker start compared with the HSI's close of 19,220.62.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to open lower, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 38,925 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 38,900 compared to the index's previous close of 38,946.93.

There was a marginal improvement in business sentiment, with the Reuters Tankan non-manufacturing index coming in at +26. Japan is slated to release its April trade data, as well as machinery orders for the month of March.

Overnight in the U.S., all three indexes closed in positive territory, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closing at new records as investors looked toward AI darling Nvidia's earnings report.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22% to 16,832.62. The S&P 500 added 0.25% to 5,321.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.17% higher at 39,872.99.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Stocks end Tuesday's session higher

U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's trading session in the green.

The S&P 500 added 0.25% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22%. Both indexes closed at new record highs.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.17%.

— Hakyung Kim

Coffee futures pop nearly 5%, head for third consecutive positive day

Coffee futures jumped 4.7% Tuesday and headed for a third consecutive winning day.

Prices also hovered near their highest level since May 2, hitting a high of $216.10 per pound. Coffee futures have risen more than 16% since the start of the year.

— Samantha Subin, Gina Francolla

