Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors parse Japan's downbeat GDP data

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday as investors parsed Japan's latest gross domestic product figures and awaited a slate of other economic data from the region.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, while the Topix added 0.12% after Japan's economy contracted 0.2% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated a 0.1% economic contraction from the prior quarter.

The data comes at a time when the country is locked in trade negotiations with the U.S., with initial talks between both sides not yielding a conclusive deal so far.

A weak outcome for Japan's GDP can weigh on the Bank of Japan's rate hike pricing and push USD/JPY up towards resistance at 148.13, Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note. The Japanese yen is currently trading at 145.52 against the greenback.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 added 0.44%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.33% while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.2%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,235, lower than its last close of 23,453.16.

Hong Kong and Malaysia are also set to report GDP data later in the day.

U.S. stock futures near the flatline after the S&P 500 posted a four-day rally on the back of U.S. and China's temporary tariff cuts and encouraging inflation reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down 0.07%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 climbed for a fourth session, adding to this week's rally after the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily slash tariff rates. The broad market index rose 0.41% to end at 5,916.93, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 271.69 points, or 0.65%, and closed at 42,322.75.

The Nasdaq Composite underperformed, slipping 0.18% and settling at 19,112.32.

The S&P 500 closed higher for a fourth time on Thursday, aided by a soft inflation report and a drop in Treasury yields.

The broad market index added 0.41% to close at 5,916.93, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.18% to 19,112.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 271.69 points, or 0.65%, to finish the session at 42,322.75.

The bond market is at odds with optimism seen in equities, economist says

Fixed income investors are seeing a more concerning outlook than what the stock market is implying as Treasury yields remain stubbornly high, according to RSM chief economist Joseph Brusuelas.

"Given the risks to the economy—a recession is still a coin flip this year—and recovery in the equity markets, bond yields should be falling," Brusuelas wrote in a Thursday note. "They are not, and that is because fixed-income investors are sniffing out the logic of economic populism amid a move toward trade protectionism, which strongly implies higher inflation and rising long-term yields."

"Should Congress approve a large tax cut that is not paid for, don't be surprised if the bond market pushes yields back toward mid-April highs, which captured the pushback against the trade conflict," he added.

